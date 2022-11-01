Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Antonio & Paris, the California-based branding agency, has unveiled its refined strategy of helping brands to establish an emotional connection with consumers. Through this announcement, the husband-and-wife team highlighted the ways in which the company helps brands better understand consumer's minds, motivations and interests. The company achieves this through a range of proprietary methods.

For instance, the branding firm has developed its unique 'PlayGround' program, which aims to go beyond typical focus-group studies in order to provide in-depth consumer insights. This trademarked process involves intensive, three-hour sessions where consumers partake in a series of tasks, surveys and creative activities. The last of these, which clients are encouraged to get involved in, plays a key role in helping the branding team to identify the emotional emphasis of the branding effort.

Senior officials from Antonio & Paris emphasize that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for achieving results, and tailoring each branding effort to each client is crucial for the overall strategy. The company focuses on creating a strong narrative and storytelling dimension for brands, which the Antonio & Paris team accomplishes by spending time with a variety of teams within the client's organization.



"Our team is passionate about igniting the love affair between brands and consumers and have experience doing this for Global Fortune 500 companies," says Paris Buchanan Co-CEO, Chief Creative Officer.

This comprehensive audit is the first part of the process, and then a specialized company video is created for Antonio & Paris' creative department. The team underlines that this provides a more in-depth, all-encompassing sense of the client's mission, rather than only providing a write-up of what the company is looking for in the campaign.

Antonio & Paris' creative team then work on articulating the brand and the core messaging that needs to be conveyed. Once the brand has been launched, the brand agency carries out regular data analytics in order to assess the impact of each communication, and then adjust and hone accordingly.

Antonio & Paris' approach of bringing more emotion into the branding equation reflects a broader shift in consumer motivation. Consumers are increasingly turning to brands that embody positive values, rather than focusing purely on practical issues such as the price and product. 88% of consumers state that authenticity is important when deciding which brands consumers want to support.

Covid-19 accelerated this disruption of traditional customer loyalty, with 75% of consumers trying new shopping behaviors during the pandemic. Furthermore, consumers that feel an emotional relationship with a firm are likely to recommend that brand at a rate of 71%, a significant increase compared to the average rate of 45%.

"We have found through our previous experience that there's a lot of humanity missing from branding and marketing. Firms have forgotten the power of the intersection between practicality and emotion. Brands that connect with values, ideas and feelings that are universal to all communities, regardless of culture or ethnicity, tend to see a lot more success in establishing deeper connections with their consumers. Through our branding strategy, we help companies to establish and strengthen these relationships," concludes Antonio Patric Buchanan, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Antonio & Paris.

