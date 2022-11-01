DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 01-Nov-2022 / 14:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing HALFORDS GROUP PLC shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Norges Bank City and country of registered office (if applicable) Oslo, Norway 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 31-Oct-2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01-Nov-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) + 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.015600 0.059240 3.074840 6731709 or reached Position of previous notification (if 2.745710 0.329130 3.074840 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 6602015 3.015600 SUBTOTAL 8. A 6602015 3.015600% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. Shares on loan (right to N/A At any time 129694 0.059240 recall) SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 129694 0.059240% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) x issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Oslo, Norway Date of completion 01-Nov-2022

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 198190 EQS News ID: 1476675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

