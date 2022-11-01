London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Amendment of Notice of AGM

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

1 November 2022

Notification regarding the amendment to the Last Date to Trade and Record Date for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement published on 10 October 2022 wherein the salient dates for the AGM were provided.

Shareholders are now advised that in terms of Regulation 41 of the the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, for the purposes of determining which persons are entitled to attend or vote at a meeting, and how many votes such persons may cast, the participating issuer may specify in the notice of the meeting a time, not more than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.

Accordingly, the Record Date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM has now been moved to Tuesday, 8 November 2022 and, for South African shareholders, the Last Date to Trade has been moved to Thursday, 3 November 2022. All other dates remain the same.

The salient dates for the AGM, for South African shareholders, are set out below:

2022 Please take note of the following important dates Record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to receive Notice of the Annual General Meeting ('the notice record date') Friday, 23 September Annual Report posting date and published on SENS Friday, 7 October The last date to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting Thursday, 3 November Record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting ('the voting record date') Tuesday 08 November Last day for lodging forms of proxy by 12:30 (UK time) 14.30 p.m. (SA time) Tuesday, 8 November Date of the Annual General Meeting at 12:30 (UK time) 14.30 p.m. (SA time) Thursday, 10 November Result of Annual General Meeting published on SENS Thursday, 10 November

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060

David Marshall/Edward Beale

United Kingdom

JSE Sponsor to London Finance

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited