Arrival continues the firm's growth in London, further strengthening its team to complement the top-tier transactional finance practices in New York

Cahill Gordon Reindel LLP announced today that Shane McDonald has joined the firm as a partner in its London office. Shane will be a member of the firm's growing European Finance Practice, which saw the recent addition of market-leading finance partners, Jeremy Duffy and Lisa Seifman.

Shane's extensive experience in debt finance includes regularly advising leading financial institutions, private credit funds and other institutional lenders on complex domestic and cross-border leveraged acquisition and refinancing transactions. His practice spans a broad range of loan products, including syndicated covenant-lite Term Loan B facilities, unitranche and maintenance covenant structures, as well as combined loan and high-yield bond financings, with a particular emphasis on multi-jurisdictional transactions. He also has significant experience advising on data center financings, general bank lending and restructuring financings.

"Cahill is committed to building a top-tier financing practice in London, and the continued growth of our cross-border platform positions us to meet evolving client needs and market opportunities in broadly syndicated loans, private credit and other adjacent practice areas," said Adam Dworkin, a member of Cahill's Executive Committee and Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "Shane is a strategic addition to the team and will further strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, globally coordinated advice to our clients."

"The addition of deeply experienced partners like Shane in London reinforces our ability to build a cohesive, high-caliber global platform," said Joe Slotnick, a member of Cahill's Executive Committee. "It creates a significant opportunity to expand our presence in London and internationally, and to further build on our reputation, both locally and alongside our premier U.S. practice."

Shane's experience includes advising on acquisition financings, direct lending transactions and a range of corporate finance matters. Drawing on his experience at major international law firms and in senior finance roles within private equity, he brings a strong commercial perspective and valuable insight to complex financing transactions. He is the latest addition to Cahill's London Finance team, which recently welcomed Jeremy Duffy as Chair of the firm's European Leveraged Finance practice and Lisa Seifman as Chair of the firm's Real Estate Finance practice. Both also serve as Co-Chairs of the firm's Digital Infrastructure practice. (Click here to learn more.)

"We are delighted to warmly welcome Shane to our London office," said Jeremy Duffy, Chair of Cahill's European Leveraged Finance practice and Co-Chair of its Digital Infrastructure practice. "With many years of leveraged finance experience and a strong client following, Shane's arrival underscores the firm's continued investment in the critically important London market. With much inbound interest, for which we are grateful, we are building out our team at a pace to support our clients' increasingly complex deal structures across the full spectrum of their debt finance activities."

"I'm very excited to be joining Cahill. The firm's platform in leveraged finance is second to none," said Shane McDonald. "The depth of its sponsor relationships and unrivaled reputation are a perfect complement to building and expanding my practice. I look forward to working with clients and colleagues on further expanding its lender side representation in the European market."

About Cahill Gordon Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919 on Wall Street, Cahill has long been trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies, and their boards and officers to manage their most significant corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Based in New York's Financial District, Cahill also has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Delaware.

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Contacts:

Alex J. Stockham

Rubenstein Communications

astockham@rubenstein.com