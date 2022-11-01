Accops Systems: Accops celebrates partners' achievements with UTSAH

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Accops completes a decade of its journey towards excellence and celebrates the 10th anniversary of its inception, it marked the milestone by acknowledging the contributions of its most trusted partners at UTSAH 2022- Accops Partner Awards.
Celebrating Accops' commitment to the partner community, as many as 21 channel partners and two major distributers --- one from India and the other from Japan --- were recognized in 14 different categories. Accops announced and felicitated the winners at an exciting and engaging evening in Mumbai.
Starting off the next decade of journey towards newer heights, Accops thanks all their 250+ partners spread across the globe and promises the same level of commitment and support that the company has always extended to, what they consider as their extended families.
Together, Accops intends to help their customers securely 'Access' their 'Operations' from anywhere, using any device, making the workspace more secure in the face of evolving cyber threats.
The winners of Accops Partner Awards 2022
Award Category
Partner Name
Partner of the Year Award
F5 Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Enterprise Partner of the Year Award
Team Computers Pvt. Ltd
Strategic Acquisition of the Year Award
Micropoint Computers Pvt. Ltd
Government & PSU Partner of the Year Award
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
Sales Accelerator of the Year Award
PSR-IT Services Pvt. Ltd
Customer Excellence Award
Vinca Cyber Pvt. Ltd
Recurring Value Creator of the Year
Nanjgel Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Technology Excellence Award - VDI
Team Computers Pvt. Ltd
Technology Excellence Award - Access Gateway
I T Solutions India Pvt. Ltd
Best Cloud Enabler of the Year Award
ITCG Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Social Media Champion of the Year Award
Touchline Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Emerging Partner of the Year
SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd
Accops Value-added Distributor of the Year
Beetel Teletech Limited
Global Partner of the Year
Accops and Zevoke Technologies Inc
On this occasion, Accops Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harish Menon, said: "Partners are the vital bridge between Accops and our clients. And UTSAH is all about recognising our partners' contribution and celebrating our partnership. At Accops, we go beyond sales with our partners, providing them pre-sales support, continual enablement, assistance for setting up their COE, etc., thereby helping clients get a richer experience from their engagement with partners and Accops. Our partners have been force multipliers, not only in India but in other Geos as well. I would like to congratulate all the winners and also take this opportunity to thank all our partners for their trust and support over the last decade."
About Accops
Accops Systems helps businesses enable secure and compliant remote access to business applications from any device and network. With its workspace virtualization, access gateway and identity management solution suite, Accops acts as a single stop shop for businesses to build a simple and integrated digital workspace for the future. Established in October 2012 and headquartered in Pune, India, Accops currently has a significant presence in over 10 countries, serving more than 750 enterprises across multiple critical verticals, like BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, Government, Defence, etc.
