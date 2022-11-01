Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 16:15
Accops Systems: Accops celebrates partners' achievements with UTSAH

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Accops completes a decade of its journey towards excellence and celebrates the 10th anniversary of its inception, it marked the milestone by acknowledging the contributions of its most trusted partners at UTSAH 2022- Accops Partner Awards.

The winners of Accops Partner Awards 2022 sharing stage with the Accops executive leadership team at UTSAH in Mumbai.

Celebrating Accops' commitment to the partner community, as many as 21 channel partners and two major distributers --- one from India and the other from Japan --- were recognized in 14 different categories. Accops announced and felicitated the winners at an exciting and engaging evening in Mumbai.

Starting off the next decade of journey towards newer heights, Accops thanks all their 250+ partners spread across the globe and promises the same level of commitment and support that the company has always extended to, what they consider as their extended families.

Together, Accops intends to help their customers securely 'Access' their 'Operations' from anywhere, using any device, making the workspace more secure in the face of evolving cyber threats.

The winners of Accops Partner Awards 2022

Award Category

Partner Name

Partner of the Year Award

F5 Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Enterprise Partner of the Year Award

Team Computers Pvt. Ltd

Strategic Acquisition of the Year Award

Micropoint Computers Pvt. Ltd

Government & PSU Partner of the Year Award

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Sales Accelerator of the Year Award

PSR-IT Services Pvt. Ltd
Network Techlab (India) Pvt. Ltd
Ashtech Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd

Customer Excellence Award

Vinca Cyber Pvt. Ltd
Nanjgel Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Orbit Techsol Pvt. Ltd
Regent Digitech Pvt. Ltd

Recurring Value Creator of the Year

Nanjgel Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Technology Excellence Award - VDI

Team Computers Pvt. Ltd

Technology Excellence Award - Access Gateway

I T Solutions India Pvt. Ltd

Best Cloud Enabler of the Year Award

ITCG Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Social Media Champion of the Year Award

Touchline Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Bulwark Technologies LLC
Vion-Consulting Pvt. Ltd

Emerging Partner of the Year

SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd
Pentagon Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Ninth Dimension IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd

Accops Value-added Distributor of the Year

Beetel Teletech Limited

Global Partner of the Year

Accops and Zevoke Technologies Inc

On this occasion, Accops Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harish Menon, said: "Partners are the vital bridge between Accops and our clients. And UTSAH is all about recognising our partners' contribution and celebrating our partnership. At Accops, we go beyond sales with our partners, providing them pre-sales support, continual enablement, assistance for setting up their COE, etc., thereby helping clients get a richer experience from their engagement with partners and Accops. Our partners have been force multipliers, not only in India but in other Geos as well. I would like to congratulate all the winners and also take this opportunity to thank all our partners for their trust and support over the last decade."

About Accops

Accops Systems helps businesses enable secure and compliant remote access to business applications from any device and network. With its workspace virtualization, access gateway and identity management solution suite, Accops acts as a single stop shop for businesses to build a simple and integrated digital workspace for the future. Established in October 2012 and headquartered in Pune, India, Accops currently has a significant presence in over 10 countries, serving more than 750 enterprises across multiple critical verticals, like BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, Government, Defence, etc.

For more: www.accops.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935157/Accops_Partner_Awards_2022.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168196/Accops_Systems_Logo.jpg

Accops Systems Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accops-celebrates-partners-achievements-with-utsah-301664977.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
