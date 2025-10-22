Collinson Group and Valuedynamx are proud to announce that their Founder and Chairman, Colin Evans, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious Loyalty Awards 2025 event in Amsterdam. The award recognizes Colin's pioneering role in transforming how brands worldwide engage with their customers over more than four decades.

As the founder of Collinson Group and creator of Priority Pass, the world's original and market-leading global airport lounge and travel experiences program, Colin revolutionized the travel industry by democratizing airport lounge access for millions of travelers worldwide. Most recently, he founded Valuedynamx, a global leader in personalized, data-driven purchase rewards that connect consumers and merchants across five continents.

Regarded as one of the true architects of modern loyalty, his career includes establishing ICLP in the 1980s as the first dedicated international loyalty agency serving airlines, hotels, and global brands, and launching direct-to-consumer travel insurance in the UK through Columbus Direct. His innovations have consistently reshaped how businesses engage with customers across travel, rewards, and loyalty platforms on a global scale.

Colin's contributions to the loyalty industry have earned him major accolades throughout his career, including being named Loyalty Magazine Personality of the Year (2017) and receiving the Loyalty Lifetime Achievement Mega Award (2011). Beyond the companies he has founded, his influence extends to the next generation of innovators in loyalty, travel, and fintech, where he serves as both mentor and investor, providing capital and strategic guidance to emerging leaders shaping the future of the industry.

"When I started out, my ambition was to create experiences that made customers feel valued and recognized, while helping brands build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their audiences. From launching the first global airport lounge network to helping shape the future of rewards with Valuedynamx, I've always believed loyalty is fundamentally about trust and simplicity these are the foundations of any lasting relationship between a brand and its customers," said Colin Evans, Founder Chairman of Collinson and Valuedynamx. "I'm incredibly honored to receive this award, and I share it with the amazing teams, partners, and clients who have been part of this journey."

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 40 years loyalty and customer engagement experience on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

