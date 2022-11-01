Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe" vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
01.11.22
08:03 Uhr
1,190 Euro
+0,050
+4,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.11.2022 | 16:19
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program 01-Nov-2022 / 14:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

DATE: November 1, 2022

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. 

ISIN     Settlement Date Maturity  Currency Nominal Amount 
XS2549787955 25.10.2022    27.01.2023 USD   42.800.000

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 198191 
EQS News ID:  1476687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2022 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
