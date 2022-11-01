Channel will grow to 80% of revenue in the next 2 years

Today, runZero, a leader in cyber asset management, announced the launch of the Infinity Partner Program, a program designed to accelerate maximum growth and revenue for partners.

A comprehensive asset inventory is essential for any security program. In fact, it is often the very first step in a security assessment. runZero safely and quickly inventories every asset, including unmanaged ones, on networks of all sizes. Partners will benefit from working with an asset management solution that deploys in minutes and delivers immediate visibility across networks.

"We often hear from IT and security teams who are struggling to get quality asset data, especially around unmanaged assets. There has been a tremendous response from users who have been able to address their asset management issues with us," says runZero CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Kirsch.

runZero values its partner community as one of the most meaningful and significant ways to drive growth and meet the demands for cyber asset management in the market. The runZero Infinity Partner Program represents a major investment to boost channel engagement and sales over the next two years.

"Our partners will have the resources, enablement, and support they need to solve the need for cyber asset management across enterprise environments, and ultimately, deliver better outcomes for our joint customers. A big part of how we will deliver these outcomes is by fostering a very close and active relationship with our channel partners," says Kirsch.

The program will continue to build on an established and strong channel presence, while deeply investing into resources to expand runZero's ecosystem of partners. This includes a major investment in the runZero channel team, which has doubled in size over the past few months, and has plans to expand even more in 2023 with a focus on federal and global markets.

Eric Goldstein, runZero's Director of Channel, says, "It's crucial that we make these investments to support our growing and diverse partner ecosystem. The team will continue to build on strong partnerships both domestically and internationally in Australia and Europe. About 65% of revenues are currently done through the channel. Our goal is to grow that figure to 80% in the next two years. The Infinity Partner Program will help our partners maximize their investments with us."

runZero designed the Infinity Partner Program with the partner experience front and center, ensuring that they have full access to the resources, enablement, and relationships they need to deliver results for customers. At launch, the Infinity Partner Program includes three partnership types: solution providers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and service partners.

"Our partners have a wealth of expertise and knowledge that will uplevel our customer experience. The partner program was built to create a horizontal partnership motion across solution providers, MSSPs, and service partners, aligning to how our partners do business and serve our end customers. Our new program and benefits provide an elevated journey and opportunities for our partners to grow with us," says Goldstein.

Some key benefits of the Infinity Partner Program include:

A best-in-class, personalized portal experience with journeys, certification programs, and exclusive partner-only collateral

Collaborative go-to-market support, including industry events, joint marketing efforts, and co-sell motions

Extensive partner enablement and learning content

Rewards-based incentives and attractive discount structure

To learn more about the runZero Infinity Partner Program, visit https://www.runzero.com/partners/partner-program.

About runZero

runZero is a cyber asset management solution that covers all of your bases, including managed and unmanaged devices, on-premises and cloud assets, IT and OT infrastructure, devices at work and at home. Leveraging asset data from multiple sources and powered by our research-driven model for fingerprinting, runZero can uncover areas of your network and assets you didn't even know you had.

