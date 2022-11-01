XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 1
1 November 2022
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Director/PCA Share Transactions
XP Power announces that James Peters, Non-Executive Chairman, has transferred a total of 42,940 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") into his and his wife's ISA accounts.
Following these transactions, Mr Peters' total beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 1,004,279 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.09 per cent. of the Company's total issued share capital.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
SG9999003735
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1)
|Sale of 42,480 Ordinary Shares from Mr Peters' share dealing account
|2)
|Purchase of 22,940 Ordinary Shares into Mr Peters' ISA account
|3)
|Purchase of 19,540 Ordinary Shares into Mrs Peters' ISA account
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 October 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Enquiries:
XP Power
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155
Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith +44 (0)207 638 9571