XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 November 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PCA Share Transactions

XP Power announces that James Peters, Non-Executive Chairman, has transferred a total of 42,940 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") into his and his wife's ISA accounts.

Following these transactions, Mr Peters' total beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 1,004,279 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.09 per cent. of the Company's total issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr James Peters Mrs Penelope Peters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman Person closely associated (wife) with James Peters, Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Sale of 42,480 Ordinary Shares from Mr Peters' share dealing account 2) Purchase of 22,940 Ordinary Shares into Mr Peters' ISA account 3) Purchase of 19,540 Ordinary Shares into Mrs Peters' ISA account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £17.82 42,480 2) £17.82 22,940 3) £17.82 19,540 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 42,480 £756,993.60 2) 22,940 £408,790.80 3) 19,540 £348,202.80 e) Date of the transaction 31 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith +44 (0)207 638 9571