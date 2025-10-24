XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power, announces that it has been notified by Mr. Daniel Shook , Non-Executive Director, that across 22 and 24 October 2025, he purchased 1,871 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the purchase Mr Shook has an interest in 4,948 Ordinary Shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.