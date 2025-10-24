XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
24 October 2025
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Director/PDMR Share Transactions
XP Power, announces that it has been notified by Mr. Daniel Shook , Non-Executive Director, that across 22 and 24 October 2025, he purchased 1,871 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the purchase Mr Shook has an interest in 4,948 Ordinary Shares.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)
Name
Daniel Shook
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
XP POWER LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
b)
Nature of the transaction
1)
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
2)
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
22 October 2025 and 24 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON