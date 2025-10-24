Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
24.10.25 | 08:02
11,400 Euro
+0,88 % +0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,40012,10014:24
PR Newswire
24.10.2025 14:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power, announces that it has been notified by Mr. Daniel Shook , Non-Executive Director, that across 22 and 24 October 2025, he purchased 1,871 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the purchase Mr Shook has an interest in 4,948 Ordinary Shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Daniel Shook

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

2)

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £10.376

1,103

2) £10.3808

768

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 1,103

£11,444.73

2) 768

£ 7,972.45

e)

Date of the transaction

22 October 2025 and 24 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.