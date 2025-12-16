Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
16.12.25 | 07:37
9,850 Euro
+1,55 % +0,150
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,80016:49
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 16:42 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that today, he exercised options over 6,371 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at nil cost. He subsequently sold 3,002 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due. The options exercised, granted in 2022 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, were approaching their expiry date.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 8 March 2022 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017.

2)

Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.00

6,371

2) £9.04

3,002

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 6,371

£0.00

2) 3,002

£27,138.08

e)

Date of the transaction

16 December 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

1) Outside a trading venue, 2) XLON

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

CDR

Claire de Groot

+44 (0)207 638 9571


