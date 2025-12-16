XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
16 December 2025
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Director/PDMR Share Transactions
XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that today, he exercised options over 6,371 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at nil cost. He subsequently sold 3,002 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due. The options exercised, granted in 2022 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, were approaching their expiry date.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)
Name
Gavin Griggs
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
XP POWER LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
SG9999003735
b)
Nature of the transaction
1)
Exercise of options granted on 8 March 2022 under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017.
2)
Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
16 December 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
1) Outside a trading venue, 2) XLON
Enquiries:
XP Power
Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary
+44 (0)118 984 5515
CDR
Claire de Groot
+44 (0)207 638 9571