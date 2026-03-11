Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:05
15,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40016,40011:01
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 10:48 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP, RSP and DBP awards

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP, RSP and DBP awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2026

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Grant of Restricted Share Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan awards

The Company announces that on 10 March 2026, Executive Directors of the Company, Gavin Griggs, Matt Webb and Andy Sng, were awarded nominal priced options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), under the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020 (the "RSPs") and the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIPs"). The RSPs are subject to a five - year vesting period, with no performance conditions attached. The vesting of the LTIPs, after five years, is conditional on meeting performance conditions measured at the end of a three-year period.

Awards were further granted on 10 March 2026 to the Executive Directors of the Company under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017 (the "DBP"). These awards relate to the compulsory deferral into share awards of 50% of their earned FY25 bonus, which vest after two years. Full details of the FY25 bonus outcome will be set out in the FY25 Annual Report.

The five-day average of the closing mid-market quotation prior to the date of grant used to calculate the number of options granted under the LTIP, RSP and DBP, was £13.492.

All awards were made in accordance with the approved Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three - year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

5,439

2) Nil

43,514

3) Nil

12,836

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

61,789

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Matthew Webb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years, is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three - year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

4,198

2) Nil

33,590

3) Nil

7,927

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

45,715

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Andy Sng

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Asia (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years, is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three - year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

2,143

2) Nil

10,715

3) Nil

3,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15,858

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.