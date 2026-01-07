XP Power Ltd - Notification of Q4 and Full Year 2025 Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

7 January 2026

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Notification of Q4 and Full Year 2025 Trading Update

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions to the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, is today announcing it will publish a trading update for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2025 on 19 January 2026.

The Group will publish its 2025 full year results on the 3 March 2026.

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (c.39% of sales in H1 2025), Industrial Technology (c.38% of sales in H1 2025) and Healthcare (c.22% sales in H1 2025) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, North America and Germany, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.