Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
01.11.2022 | 17:31
AVEVA Group plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Total Voting Rights 01-Nov-2022 / 15:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(THE 'COMPANY')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('Rules'), we notify the market of the following:

The Company's share capital has increased to 302,017,526 shares of 3 5/9 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') with voting rights. None of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 302,017,526.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 128,074 shares currently held by the AVEVA Employee Benefit Trusts and therefore excluded from the Company's EPS calculation.

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations     +44 (0) 7789 818 684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden            +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     AVV 
LEI Code:   213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
Sequence No.: 198207 
EQS News ID:  1476751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2022 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
