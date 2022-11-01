Soulman's Bar-B-Que Seventh Annual Thanksgiveaway Helps North Texas Families in Need

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / For the seventh consecutive year, the Soulman's Bar-B-Que Thanksgiveaway is back in North Texas to help families in need during this holiday season. Each family selected through the online nomination system will receive a Thanksgiving family meal including a bone-in hickory smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls, and cranberry sauce.

"Since 1974 Soulman's Bar-B-Que has been about family, friends, and great food," said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman's Bar-B-Que. "We have been honored to share the spirit of the season for seven years in a row throughout the North Texas communities we serve. Our Thanksgiveaway program allows us the opportunity to lend a helping hand to families who've suffered hardship in 2022, and it is our distinct pleasure to continue this tradition year after year."

Nominations for the 2022 Thanksgiveaway are available here: www.soulmans.com/thanksgiveaway, where guests will need to include the name of the nominated recipient, the reason for the nomination, and additional contact information. Winners will be notified on November 14, 2022, and will be required to respond within 48 hours for pick-up on November 20, 21 or 22, 2022.

Companies and families have been enjoying the holidays stress-free for years by pre-ordering from the holiday catering menu that showcases Soulman's best-sellers, including bone-in hickory smoked turkey or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides, and perfect homemade holiday pies.

About Soulman's Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman's had only a few simple goals-serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman's original family recipes are still the foundation for the company's success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked "low & slow" over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman's currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Red Oak, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell and Van. To learn more about Soulman's Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

