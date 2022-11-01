Schoolio: Amid Fear of an Upcoming School Strike, One Toronto E-Learning Startup is Offering Families Immediate Help with Education

Parents have others options, despite TDSB schools being closed for in-person learning starting Friday November 4th, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Ontario parents are in panic mode after being informed of an upcoming strike by CUPE education workers across the entire province. Many families will once again find themselves struggling to support their children's educational needs--particularly worrying since many students still haven't caught up after setbacks experienced during the pandemic. In an effort to relieve the situation, Schoolio is informing parents that it is ready to support their children when CUPE education workers go on strike, which is anticipated to start November 4rd, 2022.

Schoolio is an e-learning platform with a mission to revolutionize education delivery and create a space for students, parents, and educators to co-create personalized, holistic learning for every child. The platform's diverse content offers effective and personalized e-learning options that include over 4,000 turnkey, at-home multimedia lessons in all core subjects within the Ontario curriculum.

Schoolio fully understands that parents province-wide are concerned about the state of their children's education with all the current uncertainty, especially since COVID has already created a learning gap. On a mission to help avoid further learning disruption, the platform is now assuring Ontario parents that it is ready, willing, and able to support their children in the event of a strike.

"While we do empathize with the CUPE education workers, we feel the parents' pain-they're being put in an impossible position here. We want to do our best to help by providing affordable and effective learning to every single student in need," says founder and CEO of Schoolio, Sathish Bala, adding that e-learning offers far greater personalization, flexibility, and access that brick-and-mortar schools cannot provide.

The platform is also pleased to announce the upcoming release of new and exciting features, such as child-centred emotional check-ins, gamification and fun learning, testing and quizzes, and the world's first educational metaverse.

Currently, parents can continue their child's learning, interruption free, for as little as $9.99 per month per child. Recent announcements of the $200 catchup fund per student makes Schoolio a prime candidate for learning catchup and excellence.

For more information about Schoolio, or to register a child ahead of the CUPE strike mandate, please visit https://schoolio.com/nostrike/.

About Schoolio

Schoolio is an educational platform fusing core and interest-based programming in a choose-your-own-adventure model for K-Gr.8. Schoolio is helping parents and educators around the world access a variety of secular curriculum for math, language, science, social studies, the arts, social-emotional learning, and more that is customizable and easy to use. We believe that academic choice creates learning that is relevant and retained, with students who will own their outcomes.

