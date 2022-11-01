

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



Earnings: -$2.40 million in Q3 vs. $32.68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q3 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of -$1.60 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $784.00 million in Q3 vs. $754.47 million in the same period last year.



