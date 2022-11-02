Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLNS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022.





As a music blockchain project, M-linus (MLNS) builds a brand new decentralized music ecosystem that provides fair remuneration, allocation and exposure to independent musicians. Its native token MLNS will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing M-linus

M-linus is a music blockchain project that builds a whole new decentralized music ecosystem with new feature settings and reward programs for holders. It's a fully decentralized system with direct connections between content producers and listeners without intermediaries.

Being the first platform in the cryptocurrency space to unleash the power of blockchain technology to heal, M-linus provides real-time streaming service for efficiency and automation, a collection of tools for rapid funding to content providers and managing rights-holder data, an interactive and transparent donation system between content providers and fans, and ensures accurate and efficient transmission of accounting data provided to advertisers.

In addition to the blockchain P2P music streaming, M-linus also supports other decentralized ecosystem-based services, including M TOC, which allows users to open up a communication space anytime, anywhere; M GROUND, a decentralized wallet service with a simple interface; and M MEETS, a metaverse where users can meet each other.

The vision of M-linus is to establish its brand as a global music platform that provides fair remuneration, allocation, and exposure to independent musicians. Since the project began in 2020, the M-linus Foundation has been building a music streaming platform that collects tracks created by various musicians and provides services to listeners around the world. It will continue to build and update the platform in a more intuitive and user-friendly way for musicians, listeners, and external providers.

About MLNS Token

MLNS is the utility token of M-linus ecosystem. It was built on both ERC-20 and MATIC with a total supply of 600 million (i.e. 600,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for swap (ERC-20), 25% is provided for swap (MATIC), 15% goes into reserve fund (ERC-20), 15% is provided for community music mining (MATIC), 8% is allocated to the team (ERC-20), 4% is provided for NFT transaction (MATIC), 3% is provided for token sale (MATIC), 3% is provided for bounties (MATIC), and the remaining 2% is allocated to advisors (ERC-20).

The MLNS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022, investors who are interested in the M-linus investment can easily buy and sell MLNS token on LBank Exchange by then.

