IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB: Invitation to The Third Quarter Results Presentation and Webcast

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 02, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 2, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period January-September 2022. The interim report and presentation will be published on Wednesday, November 9 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 CET at the Infront Direkt Studio, Kungsgatan 33, in Stockholm. CEO Richard Godfrey, EVP and Head of R&D Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will comment the interim report for the period January-September 2022. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the presentation in person, please register via email to ir@irlab.se, no later than November 7.

It is also possible to follow the presentation online on: https://youtu.be/3gMDBBbrTW4

The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +46 730 70 69 00

E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

