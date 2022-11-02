The city of Cottbus, Germany, has passed a resolution to expedite the development of a 21 MW floating solar project. It will be built on a former mine site, with construction set to begin in the spring of 2023.From pv magazine Germany The city of Cottbus, Germany, has passed a statute resolution for one of the country's largest floating PV projects. The 21 MW floating solar array will be built on Cottbus Ostsee, a former mine site. The project developers, Leag and EP New Energies (EPNE), now want to submit a planning application for the planned floating PV system by the end of this year. Once ...

