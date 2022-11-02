Schneider Electric SE: As COP27 approaches, Schneider Electric urges collective, systemic action for a fair energy transition

Schneider executives invited to advise on ways to solve energy and climate crises

Schneider Electric Foundation on the ground to support initiatives to get young people more involved in climate action

Rueil-Malmaison (France), November1, 2022 - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today called for accelerated action for an equitable transition to net-zero, driven by collaborative action across the private and public sectors.

The company's call to action comes in the run-up to the COP27United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt on 6-18 November, which Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, and other senior Schneider Electric executives will attend.

Described by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as a "litmus test"of how serious governments are about the growing toll that climate change is taking on the most vulnerable countries, the event takes place against a backdrop of mounting climate-linked disasters and a painfully disruptive global energy crisis.

During COP27, Schneider Electric executives will participate in a series of panels and meet decisionmakers across business, government and civil society, to help advise on of the sometimes still-underappreciated solutions and approaches that can help deliver urgently needed carbon-reduction action. In-depth analysis from the Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute, for example, is helping to underline the big role that the demand-side of the energy equation, and the combination of electrification and digitization can play in accelerating the energy transition.

Also at COP27, the Schneider Electric Foundationis partnering with various NGOs - including Art of Change 21- to get young people actively involved in combating the climate crisis. In this spirit, Schneider Electric will also be announcing its partnership with RISE - Our World Heritage, a documentary and educational project to promote the impactful combination of technology and local action for sustainability.

A widely-recognizedchampion of decarbonization and sustainability, Schneider Electric is a big believer in the need for companies to go beyond just "doing business", and to work with multiple stakeholders and partner to generate a positive long-term impact on the planet and society.

Schneider's Accessto Energyprogram, for example, is particularly relevant at the COP27 setting, as it brings affordable renewable power solutions and education to rural and remote communities in emerging countries in Africa and elsewhere.

"The climate and energy crises, and the often-unequal economic pain they're inflicting around the globe, are far too big for any of us to tackle alone," said GwenaelleAvice-Huet, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "What we need is faster action, across all fronts, and across all facets and layers of business, government and society - a systemic and collaborative approach that spans both big-picture global initiatives and on-the-ground local action."

