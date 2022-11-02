Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
WKN: A0NC6L ISIN: MU0117U00026 
Frankfurt
02.11.22
08:20 Uhr
0,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 09:58
110 Leser
Golden Agri-Resources introduces Sawit Terampil to enhance agricultural practices among farmers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is collaborating with MARS and Fuji Oil to roll out Sawit Terampil, an upskilling programme for more than 4,000 independent smallholders from the Leuser Ecosystem area in Aceh and North Sumatera. It builds on GAR's traceability efforts which has seen the company map 95 percent of its supply chain to the plantation. GAR is now looking to further improve the livelihoods of farmers identified through traceability to plantation efforts with Sawit Terampil.

