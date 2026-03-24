Agri-Dynamics, Inc.: AGRI-DYNAMICS Highlights Land Development and Mineral Resource Strategy

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY), a U.S.-focused land and resource development company, announced today that it has completed a comprehensive update to its corporate website to better communicate the company's long-term strategy centered on land development, mineral resource exploration, and agricultural asset management.

The updated platform is designed to provide investors with a clearer view of AGRI-DYNAMICS' business model, which integrates surface agricultural land opportunities with subsurface mineral resource potential under a unified development framework.

According to CEO Joseph Amram, the company's strategy has consistently focused on identifying and developing resource-rich land assets capable of generating multiple revenue streams, including opportunities tied to agriculture, infrastructure development, and mineral exploration.

"Land and natural resources represent some of the most valuable long-term assets available to a company," said Amram. "Our strategy is built around identifying opportunities where both agricultural productivity and mineral resource potential can be developed responsibly, creating diversified value for shareholders."

The newly redesigned website provides an improved user experience across both desktop and mobile devices and introduces a streamlined interface that allows investors to access company information, press releases, and financial disclosures more easily.

The platform also highlights AGRI-DYNAMICS' U.S. land acquisition and resource development strategy, which focuses on identifying properties that may contain both agricultural value and underlying mineral resources. Management believes this dual-asset approach can unlock both surface land value and subsurface resource potential, positioning the company within multiple sectors including natural resources, agriculture, infrastructure development, and land asset management.

Over the coming months, AGRI-DYNAMICS plans to expand the website with additional documentation, project updates, partner information, and investor materials. These updates will include presentations, media content, and links to corporate filings designed to provide transparency and keep shareholders informed.

"We remain committed to maintaining open communication with our investors," Amram added. "The website upgrade represents an important step in providing shareholders with clearer insight into the company's strategy and future plans as we continue building AGRI-DYNAMICS into a land-focused resource development company."

The company also indicated that additional announcements are expected throughout the year outlining initiatives being developed in collaboration with its mining engineering and agricultural development teams, which will focus on advancing resource and land opportunities within AGRI-DYNAMICS' strategic portfolio.

About AGRI-DYNAMICS INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC. (OTC:AGDY) is in the mineral, agricultural and energy sectors. The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver, and EV battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700-foot level, additional gold reserves still remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3,000 feet.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Website https://www.Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

Precious Metals Available https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financial Disclosures https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: AGRI-DYNAMICS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/agri-dynamics-highlights-land-development-and-mineral-resource-s-1149872