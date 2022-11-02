Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - York Harbour Metals (TSXV: YORK) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Bruce Durham - President & CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 2:40PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

York Harbour Metals

Sean Kingsley - Corporate Communications

6044408474

info@yorkharbourmetals.com

www.yorkharbourmetals.com