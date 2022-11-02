Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 
Tradegate
02.11.22
10:13 Uhr
44,180 Euro
-3,120
-6,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
02.11.2022 | 11:05
Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2023

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2022 at 12:00 pm


Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2022 on 10 February 2023. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2023:

- 10 May 2023: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2023

- 9 August 2023: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2023

- 8 November 2023: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2023

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2022 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2022during week 14.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 17 May 2023. The dividend will be paid on 31 May 2023 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Sustainability Report will be published in May 2023.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
