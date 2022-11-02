Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 11:34
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 2

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR shareholding
announcement released on 1 November 2022 at 17.08 under R'PRNUK-0111221707-2B5C.

The correction relates to the amount of shares purchased, All other details
remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.


THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)NameCaroline Kemsley-Pein
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification / amendmentAmendment
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameThe Diverse Income Trust plc
b)LEI2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each




GB00B65TLW28
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.87549614,169
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 November 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2022 PR Newswire
