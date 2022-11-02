The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 2
The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR shareholding
announcement released on 1 November 2022 at 17.08 under R'PRNUK-0111221707-2B5C.
The correction relates to the amount of shares purchased, All other details
remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1.
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Caroline Kemsley-Pein
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Amendment
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138005QFXYHJM551U45
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00B65TLW28
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
