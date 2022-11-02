

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $50.4 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $67.2 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.7 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.28 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



