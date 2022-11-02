MyndStep is designed to improve mobility by providing functional electrical stimulation (FES) treatment to patients suffering from foot drop.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - MyndTec Inc. (CSE: MYTC) ("MyndTec" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in neurological rehabilitation, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest product, MyndStepTM, to its functional electrical stimulation (FES) portfolio.

The launch of MyndStepTM will focus on leveraging MyndTec's expert capabilities in FES to pursue opportunities in the Medical Device and Foot Drop markets in both the United States and Canada.

"The addition of our newest FES lower body product MyndStep, reinforces our commitment to providing clinics, rehabilitation centers and physicians with innovative products focused on improving patient care and quality of life. We look forward to introducing this new product to our existing and new customers, and more importantly, introducing patients to an innovative technology which will help them regain function and mobility and Restore Independence, One Step At A Time," said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec Inc.





Introducing MyndStepTM



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8590/142687_e9f9049f74c92b8f_003full.jpg

MyndStep is intended to provide ankle dorsiflexion in individuals who have a dropped foot as a consequence of an upper motor neuron injury. An accelerometer and inclinometer is used to signal stimulation of the common peroneal nerve to facilitate motor output - ankle dorsiflexion - which clears the foot and toes of the ground's surface.

MyndStep Advantage and Convenience

Now available across the United States and Canada.

Easy Electrode Placement: convenient electrodes with magnetic snap connection, are placed on the peroneal nerve and tibialis anterior nerve.

Wearable Design: the device is small and light, with a rechargeable battery and can be worn in a cuff just below the knee.

Mobile Phone & Tablet Friendly : the MyndStep TM device is connected to a user app, available for download on iOS and Android , and is Bluetooth enabled.

App Functionality: the mobile app allows users to control the device more intuitively, and conveniently and provides real time treatment progress for users.

Electric Stimulation Intensity: is easily adjustable to suit any users preferred setting.

Built-in Smart Sensors: device has built-in sensors that can detect valid gait events and provide precise stimulation, producing a more normalized walking pattern. Users can monitor their improvement in walking pattern, distance and speed using their mobile device.

Suitable for home and outdoor use.

Treatment Modes:

Training Mode: to exercise the muscle and improve dorsiflexion. Walking Mode: to help patients walk faster, more naturally and safely.

To learn more about MyndStepTM, click the link or copy and paste the link into your browser: https://www.myndtec.com/product/myndstep-stimulator/

Foot Drop Facts:

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global foot drop treatment market due to the high prevalence of stroke and an increasing number of product approvals. Foot drop can arise due to a stroke. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, around 795,000 people experience stroke every year in the United States(1). The Foot Drop Market compound annual growth rate forecast is expected to be 9.5% with North America representing one of the largest markets(1). More than 70% of hemiplegic patients who can regain walking ability, although they do not achieve good gait, can take advantage of a treatment such as MyndStep, designed to help patients to recover their gait and correct their Foot Drop ailment.

Sources:

(1) Mordor Intelligence: Foot Drop Treatment Market, Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2022-2027)

(2) https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5529412/foot-drop-treatment-market-growth-trends

About MyndTec

MyndTec is a Canadian medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products that improve function, maximize independence and enhance the quality of life for individuals who have suffered injury to the central nervous system as a result of stroke, spinal cord injury and certain traumatic brain injuries. The Company develops non-invasive neurological and nervous system electrical stimulation therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases and injury specifically targeted to markets with large, growing and global patient populations.

The Company's flagship product MyndMove is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention. MyndMove uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate development of new neural efferent and afferent pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve independence in their activities of daily living. The MyndMove system offers trained therapists the ability to assist individuals affected with paralysis to improve voluntary control of their limbs. The MyndMove therapy system offers a broad spectrum of sophisticated functional electrical stimulation software protocols which therapists customize to patient needs to enable meaningful controlled movements via proprietary stimulation technology.

For more information visit https://www.myndtec.com

