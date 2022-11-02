Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Colin Padget has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director to lead the Company's growth and expansion of its newly acquired Antino Gold Project in Suriname. The addition of Mr. Padget brings the Founders' Board of Directors to five.

Colin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a First-Class Honours (B.Sc.) in geology from the University of New Brunswick, and graduate studies at the University of Calgary, where he received the highest level of Natural Science and Engineering Research Council's (NSERC) Masters and Doctoral awards to support his work on orogenic gold deposits. Colin has worked as an exploration geologist on numerous projects in North and South America. He is currently a Senior Geologist at Benchmark Metals and Thesis Gold where has been instrumental in the advancement and success of Benchmark's Lawyers Project and Thesis' Ranch Project. Colin's understanding of gold systems and experience exploring for them will be immensely valuable as Founders advances the Antino Gold Project.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 23,800 ha Antino Gold Project in southwest Suriname.

