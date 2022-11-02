Jøtul AS publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Oslo Børs

Jøtul AS (the "Company") has on 6 October 2021 issued senior secured floating rate bonds in an amount of NOK 475,000,000 within a framework of up to NOK 750,000,000 with ISIN NO0011104069, on the Nordic bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of NIBOR 3m + 6.95 per cent. per annum and matures on 6 October 2024.

The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Oslo Børs. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Oslo Børs as soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Regulation).

