Helbiz launches Helbiz Insurance to deliver a digital and integrated insurance offering aiming to revolutionize the micro-mobility industry

Helbiz, a leader in electric micro-mobility services [NASDAQ: HLBZ] and YOLO, Italy's first mover in insurtech [EURONEXT: YOLO] are launching Helbiz Insurance, a new suite of digital insurance solutions for customers directly from the Helbiz app. Helbiz Insurance will start with the introduction of new digital insurance products as part of a broad collaboration agreement aimed at facilitating and protecting the lives of people on the move through an integrated ecosystem of services.

The insurance offerings available to Helbiz customers includes specific solutions to protect cyclists and their bicycles from risks, accidents, breakdowns, and any other unforeseen events that may occur during a trip. These innovative instant insurance solutions, created in collaboration with a leading insurance provider, are distinguished by the simplicity, customization options and speed of the purchasing process. Meant to be purchased on the go via the in-app wallet, riders will have temporary coverage for as little as one to a maximum of 30 days.

The integration of insurance solutions within its offerings enables Helbiz to meet the needs of its customers in a comprehensive manner and is a distinctive competitive factor in the micro-mobility market. As a result of this collaboration, and YOLO's insurtech expertise that focuses on segments not served by traditional players, riders who rely on modern electric transportation are able to safely commute daily in the emerging micro-mobility market.

"It is always exciting to work alongside reliable and innovative partners to create solutions that improve business and simplify the user experience," said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. "This is why we are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with YOLO. We want to shape a new disruptive mobility model that looks ever more closely at people's needs and makes service integration its strong point."

"With Helbiz we share the same vocation for innovation that has made us pioneering companies in our respective sectors, that of micro-mobility and insurtech," said Roberta Pazzini, Head of Brand Product Marketing at YOLO Group. "We have pooled expertise from different sectors with the aim of offering a new target of users, young and sensitive to environmental issues, the possibility to protect their free time in just a few clicks."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 60 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

YOLO

YOLO Group, listed on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan, is one of the leading players in the Italian insurtech market of digital insurance services that allows underwriting on an on-demand and pay-per-use basis for products of major national and international insurance groups. In 2022, YOLO was included in The DIA Community Top 250 ranking, the global selection of the best insurtech startups. In 2021, YOLO was awarded Best Insurtech at the Italy Insurance Forum, the initiative promoted by Insurance Club, and was included in the list of 100 insurtech leaders by Forbes Italy. The company's shareholders include its two co-founders (Gianluca De Cobelli and Simone Ranucci Brandimarte), Generali Italia, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Neva SGR, Primo Ventures SGR, Be The Change, CRIF, Mansutti, Net Insurance, Miro Venture, and Banca di Piacenza.

Website: www.yolo-insurance.com

