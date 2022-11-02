Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Adds Managing Director

Leading Middle-Market Investment Bank Welcomes Thomas W. Hurley, Managing Director

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, announced Thomas W. Hurley as Managing Director.

Hurley has served as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Becker Holding Corporation, a real estate holding company in Florida, since 2005. He also serves on the Boards of Kokomo Grain Company and the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County, Florida. Previous roles include being Managing Partner of 79 Capital Securities, a FINRA registered broker/dealer whose principal activities included advising companies in the lower middle market on Mergers and Acquisitions as well as facilitating debt and equity Capital raises.

"Having owned and operated a family-owned businesses myself, I've always had a passion for helping and advising similar entrepreneurs in the food, beverage, agriculture and real estate businesses," said Hurley. "I'm excited to join the Boxwood team and support their growth as a firm as they continue their standard of best-in-class execution of client mandates."

Mr. Hurley has held executive operating roles, as well as principal investments, in the Food Processing, Agricultural and Real Estate Development industries. As the CEO of Becker, Tom negotiated and structured the firm's partnership with Discovery Land Company for the creation of Atlantic Fields, a 1500-acre residential golf and equestrian community in Hobe Sound, Florida. Becker will also manage the construction of the community.

Hurley is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the Miami branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, a former board member of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Colonial Bank Corp, Eaton National Bank and Oculina Bank.

"Tom has been a principal in over $400 million of corporate and real estate transactions. His sell-side advisory focus and big picture perspective will help us continue to get our clients the best deals," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "Tom's diverse experience is an excellent addition to our team of experts."

Boxwood Partners has direct transaction and operating experience in a variety of sectors including: business services, consumer, financial services, food & beverage, franchising, industrials, oil and gas, specialty distribution, staffing, technology, media and telecommunications.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

