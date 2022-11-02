Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) and Asobo Studio are pleased to announce that A Plague Tale: Requiem gathered more than one million players worldwide, a week after its release.

Available since October 18th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series (including Game Pass), PC and on the Nintendo Switch cloud service, the sequel to Hugo and Amicia's adventures passes a symbolic milestone, supported by critical acclaim from both the press (84% Opencritics) and players (90% Steam User Score).

"We are thrilled to see so many gamers remain loyal to this franchise that is beginning to make a name for itself in the gaming world." said John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Entertainment. "We are extremely proud of our partner Asobo Studio and its teams for once again demonstrating their talent and expertise in delivering compelling and original experiences that will resonate with the everyone."

After the success of A Plague Tale: Innocence, reaching the one million player mark for Requiem is a strong symbol for us." said David Dedeine, Creative Director and co-founder of Asobo Studio. "It validates all the energy, talent and passion deployed by our teams and partners, as well as our studio's perpetual quest for quality. It also confirms our ability to create authentic worlds that resonate with the public. We would like to take this opportunity to salute all those who have made this adventure possible, including of course our partner Focus Entertainment. Finally, we would like to warmly thank the players for all that they have shown us, which not only touches us but also allows us to continue doing what drives us as a team: offering original experiences, rich in emotions and innovation.

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

About Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio is a French video game development company based in Bordeaux, France, founded in 2002.

The studio has developed 26 video games so far for both consoles and PC among which Microsoft Flight Simulator (released Aug. 2020 91% Metacritic 2 million simmers to date, winner of the best sim awards of both the 2021 Dice Awards and the 2020 Game Awards), and the multi award-winning adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence (+1M copies sold, 2019 outstanding story-rich game Steam Award, 93% Steam user reviews).

Asobo Studio includes some of the most prestigious worldwide publishers among its partners such as Disney•Pixar, Codemasters, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Focus Home Interactive.

Today, the studio employs about 260 full-time developers who are currently working on Microsoft Flight Simulator live experienceon XR and B2B projects through its dedicated division Holoforge, and A Plague Tale: Requiem, the new instalment in the acclaimed narrative action-adventure franchise, released Oct 18th 2022 on PC and Consoles, in partnership with Focus Entertainment (85% Metacritic, 84% OpenCritic)

All our news on asobostudio.com, Facebook, Twitter Instagram

