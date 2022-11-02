Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2022 | 18:29
74 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in PGS (260/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in PGS ASA (PGS) due to a subsequent offering. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 259/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1099298
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
