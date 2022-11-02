Energy Recovery Reports 47% Quarterly Product Revenue Growth in Third Quarter

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) ("Energy Recovery" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue of $30.5 million. Full year revenue guidance of $121-$125 million, or 16%-20% year-on-year growth, within gross margin expectations guided last year.
- Income from operations of $4.9 million and adjusted income from operations(1) of $6.8 million.
- Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.08 per share, and adjusted net income per share(1) of $0.12.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.7 million.
- Cash and investments of $86.6 million, which include cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments.
- We successfully installed and commissioned our PX G1300 fully integrated with the CO2 refrigeration rack for Vallarta Supermarkets in California.
We released our third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report, which can be found on our website.
Robert Mao, Chairman, President and CEO, commented on the financial results, "We continue to make important strides in all three of our businesses, and believe we have the right products and strategy to deliver on our goals despite the challenging macro-economic environment. In our CO2 refrigeration business, we have gone live with the installation of our PX G1300 with Vallarta Supermarkets in California. This is the second installation in a grocery store for the PX G1300, and we are collecting valuable data and proving the efficiency gains the PX G1300 delivers in CO2 refrigeration racks."
Mr. Mao added, "In addition, the reference designs published on our website have piqued the interest of additional commercial and industrial refrigeration manufacturers. As a result of this, we will be shipping PX G1300 units to various customers for installation in the later part of this year, or early 2023. These units will be used for initial deployments in both commercial and industrial refrigeration applications."
"Sales in our industrial wastewater business continue to grow and we should exceed our full-year guidance of $3.0 million. In our water business we launched the PX Q400 pressure exchanger, which is the next evolution of our PX® Pressure Exchanger® technology. This new addition to our PX offering is our most efficient PX available for use in both SWRO and industrial wastewater applications."
Financial Highlights
Third Quarter (Quarter to Date)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP(1)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
vs. Q3 2021
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
vs. Q3 2021
|(In millions except for percentages, basis points and per share amounts)
Revenue
|$
|30.5
|$
|20.8
up 47%
|$
|30.5
|$
|20.8
up 47%
Gross margin
|69.1
|%
|70.6
|%
down 150 bps
|69.5
|%
|71.1
|%
down 160 bps
Operating margin
|16.1
|%
|6.9
|%
up 920 bps
|22.4
|%
|12.8
|%
up 960 bps
Net income
|$
|4.8
|$
|1.1
up 347%
|$
|6.5
|$
|2.3
up 182%
Net income per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
up 300%
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.04
up 200%
Effective tax rate
|7.2
|%
|26.8
|%
|8.7
|%
|14.9
|%
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7.7
|$
|3.7
up 109%
Free cash flow
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(6.7
|)
Fiscal Year (Year to Date)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP(1)
|2022
|2021
2022 vs. 2021
|2022
|2021
2022 vs. 2021
|(In millions, except net income per share, percentages and basis points)
Revenue
|$
|83.3
|$
|70.3
up 18%
|$
|83.3
|$
|70.3
up 18%
Gross margin
|69.0
|%
|68.4
|%
up 60 bps
|69.4
|%
|68.8
|%
up 60 bps
Operating margin
|12.3
|%
|11.2
|%
up 110 bps
|20.3
|%
|17.7
|%
up 260 bps
Net income
|$
|10.3
|$
|9.0
up 15%
|$
|15.8
|$
|11.2
up 41%
Net income per share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.15
up 20%
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.20
up 40%
Effective tax rate
|3.5
|%
|(12.4
|%)
|9.1
|%
|11.0
|%
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19.8
|$
|15.5
up 28%
Free cash flow
|$
|3.3
|$
|2.4
- "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income per share," "Free cash flow" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the sections "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release and on the conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations on full year revenue and gross margin guidance; our belief that the PX Q400 is the highest performing PX available for SWRO and industrial wastewater facilities; and our belief that the Company has the right products and strategy to survive the macro-economic environment and our goals. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties include any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Notes to the Third Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Financial Results
- Adjusted income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as income from operations which excludes i) share-based compensation; and ii) non-recurring costs, such as severance costs and accelerated depreciation.
- Adjusted net income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income, which excludes i) share-based compensation; and ii) non-recurring costs, such as severance costs and accelerated depreciation, and iii) the applicable tax effect of the excluded items including the share-based compensation discrete tax item, divided by basic shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income which excludes i) depreciation and amortization; ii) share-based compensation; iii) non-recurring costs, such as severance costs; iv) other income, net, such as interest income and other non-operating (expense) income, net; and v) provision for (benefit from) income taxes.
- Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
|(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|86,558
|$
|107,988
Accounts receivable and contract assets
|19,313
|21,108
Inventories, net
|32,132
|20,383
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|5,486
|4,582
Property, equipment and operating leases
|32,234
|35,014
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|12,819
|12,827
Deferred tax assets and other assets
|11,579
|11,788
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|200,121
|$
|213,690
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|13,250
|$
|14,903
Contract liabilities
|2,209
|3,406
Lease liabilities
|15,284
|16,443
Other liabilities, non-current
|75
|159
Total liabilities
|30,818
|34,911
Stockholders' equity
|169,303
|178,779
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|200,121
|$
|213,690
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenue
|$
|30,462
|$
|20,781
|$
|83,300
|$
|70,328
Cost of revenue
|9,417
|6,089
|25,835
|22,251
Gross profit
|21,045
|14,692
|57,465
|48,077
Operating expenses
General and administrative
|7,608
|5,853
|21,155
|18,641
Sales and marketing
|4,703
|2,996
|11,916
|8,236
Research and development
|3,828
|4,416
|14,170
|13,342
Total operating expenses
|16,139
|13,265
|47,241
|40,219
Income from operations
|4,906
|1,427
|10,224
|7,858
Other income, net
|254
|37
|477
|158
Income before income taxes
|5,160
|1,464
|10,701
|8,016
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|371
|393
|377
|(990
|)
Net income
|$
|4,789
|$
|1,071
|$
|10,324
|$
|9,006
Net income per share
Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.15
Number of shares used in per share calculations
Basic
|55,881
|57,026
|56,291
|57,053
Diluted
|57,372
|58,709
|57,708
|58,785
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
|$
|10,324
|$
|9,006
Non-cash adjustments
|11,136
|8,153
Net cash used in operating assets and liabilities
|(15,192
|)
|(9,865
|)
Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,268
|7,294
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net investment in marketable securities
|(1,857
|)
|(22,653
|)
Capital expenditures, net
|(2,265
|)
|(4,894
|)
Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,122
|)
|(27,547
|)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|2,244
|8,939
Repurchase of common stock
|(26,654
|)
|(17,156
|)
Net cash used in financing activities
|(24,410
|)
|(8,217
|)
Effect of exchange rate differences
|38
|(40
|)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(22,226
|)
|$
|(28,510
|)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|52,235
|$
|65,848
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Channel Revenue
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
vs. 2021
|2022
|2021
vs. 2021
|(In thousands, except percentages)
Megaproject
|$
|17,347
|$
|13,275
up 31%
|$
|51,257
|$
|50,307
up 2%
Original equipment manufacturer
|9,032
|4,844
up 86%
|21,392
|11,909
up 80%
Aftermarket
|4,083
|2,662
up 53%
|10,651
|8,112
up 31%
Total Revenues
|$
|30,462
|$
|20,781
up 47%
|$
|83,300
|$
|70,328
up 18%
Segment Activity
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|Water
|Emerging Technologies
|Corporate
|Total
|Water
|Emerging Technologies
|Corporate
|Total
|(In thousands)
Revenue
|$
|30,462
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|30,462
|$
|20,767
|$
|14
|$
|-
|$
|20,781
Cost of revenue
|9,417
|-
|-
|9,417
|6,089
|-
|-
|6,089
Gross profit
|21,045
|-
|-
|21,045
|14,678
|14
|-
|14,692
Operating expenses
General and administrative
|1,911
|878
|4,819
|7,608
|1,437
|1,373
|3,043
|5,853
Sales and marketing
|3,242
|960
|501
|4,703
|2,250
|327
|419
|2,996
Research and development
|1,216
|2,612
|-
|3,828
|762
|3,654
|-
|4,416
Total operating expenses
|6,369
|4,450
|5,320
|16,139
|4,449
|5,354
|3,462
|13,265
Operating income (loss)
|$
|14,676
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|(5,320
|)
|$
|4,906
|$
|10,229
|$
|(5,340
|)
|$
|(3,462
|)
|$
|1,427
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|Water
|Emerging Technologies
|Corporate
|Total
|Water
|Emerging Technologies
|Corporate
|Total
|(In thousands)
Revenue
|$
|83,191
|$
|109
|$
|-
|$
|83,300
|$
|70,275
|$
|53
|$
|-
|$
|70,328
Cost of revenue
|25,817
|18
|-
|25,835
|22,251
|-
|-
|22,251
Gross profit
|57,374
|91
|-
|57,465
|48,024
|53
|-
|48,077
Operating expenses
General and administrative
|4,909
|3,140
|13,106
|21,155
|4,777
|3,854
|10,010
|18,641
Sales and marketing
|8,197
|2,120
|1,599
|11,916
|6,535
|735
|966
|8,236
Research and development
|3,159
|11,011
|-
|14,170
|1,858
|11,484
|-
|13,342
Total operating expenses
|16,265
|16,271
|14,705
|47,241
|13,170
|16,073
|10,976
|40,219
Operating income (loss)
|$
|41,109
|$
|(16,180
|)
|$
|(14,705
|)
|$
|10,224
|$
|34,854
|$
|(16,020
|)
|$
|(10,976
|)
|$
|7,858
Share-based Compensation
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(In thousands)
Stock-based compensation expense charged to:
Cost of revenue
|$
|124
|$
|86
|$
|370
|$
|314
General and administrative
|743
|628
|2,735
|2,235
Sales and marketing
|426
|271
|1,232
|1,048
Research and development
|205
|248
|767
|979
Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,498
|$
|1,233
|$
|5,104
|$
|4,576
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
(Unaudited)
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial information because we plan and manage our business using such information. The following table reconciles the GAAP financial information to the non-GAAP financial information.
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
|Q3'2022
|Q3'2021
|2022
|2021
|(In millions, except shares, per share and percentages)
Gross margin (GAAP)
|69.1
|%
|70.6
|%
|69.0
|%
|68.4
|%
Share-based compensation
|0.4
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)
|69.5
|%
|71.1
|%
|69.4
|%
|68.8
|%
Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|4.9
|$
|1.4
|$
|10.2
|$
|7.9
Share-based compensation
|1.5
|1.2
|5.1
|4.6
Severance
|-
|-
|0.3
|-
Accelerated depreciation
|-
|-
|0.9
|-
Litigation charges
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|-
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|6.8
|$
|2.7
|$
|16.9
|$
|12.4
Operating margin (GAAP)
|16.1
|%
|6.9
|%
|12.3
|%
|11.2
|%
Share-based compensation
|4.9
|%
|5.9
|%
|6.1
|%
|6.5
|%
Severance
|-
|%
|-
|%
|0.4
|%
|-
|%
Accelerated depreciation
|-
|%
|-
|%
|1.0
|%
|-
|%
Litigation charges
|1.4
|%
|-
|%
|0.5
|%
|-
|%
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
|22.4
|%
|12.8
|%
|20.3
|%
|17.7
|%
Net income (GAAP)
|$
|4.8
|$
|1.1
|$
|10.3
|$
|9.0
Share-based compensation (2)
|1.5
|1.2
|5.1
|4.6
Severance (2)
|-
|-
|0.3
|-
Accelerated depreciation (2)
|-
|-
|0.7
|-
Litigation charges (2)
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|-
Share-based compensation discrete tax item
|(0.2
|)
|-
|(1.0
|)
|(2.4
|)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|6.5
|$
|2.3
|$
|15.8
|$
|11.2
Net income per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.15
Adjustments to net income per share (3)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.10
|0.05
Adjusted net income per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.20
Shares used in calculating adjusted net income per share (in thousands)
Diluted shares (GAAP)
|57,372
|58,709
|57,708
|58,785
Less: Dilutive equity awards
|1,491
|1,683
|1,417
|1,732
Diluted shares (non-GAAP)
|55,881
|57,026
|56,291
|57,053
Effective tax rate (GAAP)
|7.2
|%
|26.8
|%
|3.5
|%
|(12.4
|%)
Adjustments to effective tax rate (4)
|1.5
|%
|(11.9
|%)
|5.6
|%
|23.3
|%
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP)
|8.7
|%
|14.9
|%
|9.1
|%
|11.0
|%
Net income (GAAP)
|$
|4.8
|$
|1.1
|$
|10.3
|$
|9.0
Share-based compensation
|1.5
|1.2
|5.1
|4.6
Severance
|-
|-
|0.3
|-
Depreciation and amortization
|0.9
|1.0
|3.8
|3.1
Litigation charges
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|-
Other income, net
|(0.3
|)
|-
|(0.5
|)
|(0.2
|)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|(1.0
|)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|7.7
|$
|3.7
|$
|19.8
|$
|15.5
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(1.2
|)
|$
|(4.2
|)
|$
|6.3
|$
|7.3
Capital expenditures
|(0.4
|)
|(2.5
|)
|(3.0
|)
|(4.9
|)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(6.7
|)
|$
|3.3
|$
|2.4
- Amounts may not total due to rounding.
- Amount presented are net of tax.
- Adjustments to net income per share reflects the adjustments for share-based compensation discrete tax item, and share-based compensation, severance costs and accelerated depreciation, net of taxes, on a per share basis.
- Adjustments to effective tax rate reflects adjustments for share-based compensation discrete tax item, share-based compensation, severance costs and accelerated depreciation.
