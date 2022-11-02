Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon Medical" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced management's participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Q4 Investor Summit, November 14-15, 2022. Steven Foster, Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Van Dick, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 15 th . A webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing here.

Benchmark 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, December 1, 2022.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences. To schedule time with management at these conferences, please contact the respective conference organizer or email Tenon's investor relations at tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive Inferior-Posterior approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. With an entry that mimics SI joint injection, the surgical approach is direct to the joint and inferior to the wide and variable dorsal recess. The angle and trajectory of the Inferior-Posterior approach is designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

