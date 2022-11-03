Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

The AGM will be held in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the AGM online regardless of their geographic location.

The meeting materials, consisting of the notice of meeting, management information circular and related materials (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about October 26, 2022. If you have not received your copy of the Meeting Materials by November 10, 2022, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder, or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. The Meeting Materials outline in detail how to participate at the AGM.

Where a shareholder has previously consented to electronic delivery, the Meeting Materials will be sent to the shareholder electronically.

Non-registered shareholders are encouraged to contact their brokers to register for electronic delivery of GMG's Meeting Materials.

The Meeting Materials are available at GMG's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as in the Investors Section of GMG's website at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the AGM, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy. Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the AGM must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare (via online at www.investorvote.com, telephone (1-866-732-8683) or mail) no later than 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, being 2:00 pm (Canadian Pacific Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (the "Cut-Off Time").

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL AGM

All shareholders will be able to attend the AGM virtually. To do so, login online at http://web.lumiagm.com/445493549, Meeting ID: 445-493-549, Password: graphene2022 (case sensitive).

All securityholders MUST register any third party appointments at www.computershare.com/graphene in advance of the AGM. Failure to do so will result in the appointee not receiving login credentials.

Registered Holders will be asked to enter the 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy provided by Computershare.

Appointed Proxyholders will be asked to enter the user name provided by Computershare via email, provided your appointment has been registered.

Attendees who do not enter the 15 digit control number or the user name provided by Computershare will only be allowed to register for the AGM as a "Guest".

It is recommended that attendees log in 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM.

The Lumi Virtual Meeting Guide, can be found at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/, the Meeting Guide provides details for attending and voting at the AGM.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the AGM, please follow the instructions set out in the Meeting Materials.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Meeting Materials by submitting them in advance to AGM22@graphenemg.com. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. It is asked that all written questions be submitted no later than the Cut-Off Time. GMG is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact AGM22@graphenemg.com.

Attendees who have registered for the AGM as a "Guest" will not have the ability to vote at the AGM or ask questions.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Technical difficulties may arise during the course of the AGM which may impact shareholders and proxyholders participating in the AGM through the Lumi AGM online platform. The Chair has discretion as to whether and how the AGM should proceed in the event that a technical difficulty arises. In exercising this discretion, the Chair will have regard to the number of shareholders impacted and the extent to which participation in the business of the AGM is affected. Where the Chair considers it appropriate, the Chair may continue to hold the AGM and transact business, including conducting a poll and voting in accordance with valid proxy instructions.

For this reason, shareholders are encouraged to submit their voting instructions prior to the Cut-Off Time via www.investorvote.com.

Please ensure that your browser for whichever device you are using is compatible. You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Internet Explorer is not supported.

NEED HELP

If you experience difficulty logging into the AGM using the Lumi AGM online platform, please contact Lumi at support-ca@lumiglobal.com.

If you cannot locate your Control Number, please call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253. Please note for security reasons Computershare is not able to provide you with your Control Number over the telephone.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of GMG

craig.nicol@graphenemg.com

+61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations (FCIR)

leo@fcir.ca

+1 647 689 6041

