Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Mark Haywood, President & CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 0920am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EDM Resources Inc.

Simion Candrea

+1 902 482 4481

scandrea@EDMresources.com

www.EDMresources.com