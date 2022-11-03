At this year's World CBD Awards, Held in Barcelona in October, Reakiro was Honored with Two Awards - Best Extract-Based Tincture and Most Charitable Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Judged by an independent group of judges made up of scientists, physicians, and professionals in the CBD industry, the World CBD Awards aim to implement objective and unique criteria across CBD-related products, devices, and services on a global scale. The awards also allow certain companies and products to stand out in an increasingly busy industry. Taking home an award is a true marker of high quality, customer care, transparency, and ethical business practice.

Reakiro's CBD tincture is one of the European company's most popular products due to its accessibility and versatility. Made from expertly grown hemp, which is processed and manufactured in-house, Reakiro CBD oil tinctures are available online and in-store in a variety of strengths to accommodate everyone's needs.

To be honored with the award of Most Charitable Company was extremely significant this year for the team at Reakiro, whose back office was based in Kyiv; it comes as an amazing symbol of the whole team's strength across this past year.

CEO Stuart McKenzie said: "We wish to thank the World CBD Awards committee, this is a validation of the six years of hard work to strive for the industry's highest quality and give our customers the best CBD products available on the market. Because of this, our growing consumer base allows us to execute several of our CSR initiatives to give back to the most vulnerable communities. Reakiro strives to lead the CBD industry in product quality and corporate social responsibilities."

