The financial guidance for 2022 is revised to reflect the impact of the worsened macroeconomic environment, lower consumer sentiment and general higher uncertainty which impacts the markets in which GN operates:

A worsening of the consumer markets across GN Audio with an updated expectation that these markets will decline ~30% for 2022

Although we are observing solid demand in the Enterprise market, we now expect lower than previously anticipated market growth in Q4

Guidance revision

GN Audio organic revenue growth guidance is revised from "0-5%" to now "-7% to -5%"

Reflecting the lower-than-expected revenue development and the further appreciating USD, GN Audio's adj. EBITA margin guidance is revised from "17-18%" to now "14-15%"

As a consequence of the revised financial guidance for GN Audio, GN Store Nord revises the financial guidance on growth in adj. EPS from between -10% to 0% to now "around -30%"

Acknowledging the current sentiment related to a potential recession, GN Audio is taking proactive and significant actions to reduce the cost base and defend the agility of the company. For this purpose, guidance for non-recurring items is increased by DKK -100 million relating to Q4 initiatives taking the 2022 non-recurring items from around DKK -400 million to around DKK -500 million

All other guidance parameters are confirmed

Updated financial guidance 2022 Organic revenue growth Adjusted EBITA margin3) Non-recurring items (DKK million) 4) Growth in

adjusted EPS5) GN Hearing - Core business organic 5-8% ~14% ~ -150 - Emerging Business1) (DKK million) ~ -200 GN Audio2) 6) 14-15% ~ -500 - GN Audio organic -7% to -5% - SteelSeries >-25% Other (DKK million) ~ -190 GN Store Nord ~ -30% Note 1) Emerging Business mainly includes the Lively acquisition

Note 2) The SteelSeries organic revenue growth will be reported as M&A growth for GN Audio

Note 3) Excluding non-recurring items

Note 4) Non-recurring items in GN Hearing primarily related to supply chain investments (DKK ~ -150m) and in GN Audio related to transaction and integration costs (DKK ~ -200m) as well as non-cash PPAs (DKK ~ -200m), associated with SteelSeries and cost reduction measures (DKK ~ -100m)

Note 5) Compared to 2021 adjusted EPS (excluding non-recurring items and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets) of DKK 15.29

Note 6) Reflecting updated FX assumptions for 2022 following the significant appreciation of the USD since August 2022

Financial guidance based on foreign exchange rates as of November 2, 2022





Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2022:

0% organic revenue growth in GN Hearing in soft market conditions. Strong initial sales data from the launch of ReSound OMNIA boding well for strong performance and significant market share gains in Q4 2022

GN Hearing adj. EBITA margin of 10.6% in the Core business impacted by higher freight and material costs and investments in launch activities

-2% organic growth in GN Audio Organic driven by solid organic revenue growth in Enterprise of 7%, but offset by -34% organic revenue growth in the Consumer business

Strong sequential improvement in SteelSeries leading to -13% organic revenue growth

GN Audio adj. EBITA margin of 14.6%, reflecting investments in growth opportunities, higher freight and material costs, the development in FX and the consolidation of SteelSeries

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Core business Emerging business GN Audio Organic SteelSeries Revenue 1,495 59 2,551 596 Organic revenue growth 0% 64% -2%* -13% Adj. EBITA 159 -40 461 Adj. EBITA margin 10.6% 14.6% * +7% organic revenue growth in Enterprise and -34% organic revenue growth in Consumer

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other GN Store Nord Revenue 1,554 3,147 4,701 Organic revenue growth 0% -2% -1% Adj. EBITA 119 461 -32 548 Adj. EBITA margin 7.7% 14.6% 11.7%

GN Store Nord will, as previously communicated, release its interim Q3 2022 report on November 11, 2022, with further details on the performance in Q3 2022 and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day.



Primary risk factors in relation to the financial guidance

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply situation and the macro-economic environment - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain more uncertain than normal. The situation is impacting GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels and supply chain.



