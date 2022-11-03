EQS-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The financial guidance for 2022 is revised to reflect the impact of the worsened macroeconomic environment, lower consumer sentiment and general higher uncertainty which impacts the markets in which GN operates:
Guidance revision
Updated financial guidance 2022
Note 2) The SteelSeries organic revenue growth will be reported as M&A growth for GN Audio
Note 3) Excluding non-recurring items
Note 4) Non-recurring items in GN Hearing primarily related to supply chain investments (DKK ~ -150m) and in GN Audio related to transaction and integration costs (DKK ~ -200m) as well as non-cash PPAs (DKK ~ -200m), associated with SteelSeries and cost reduction measures (DKK ~ -100m)
Note 5) Compared to 2021 adjusted EPS (excluding non-recurring items and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets) of DKK 15.29
Note 6) Reflecting updated FX assumptions for 2022 following the significant appreciation of the USD since August 2022
Financial guidance based on foreign exchange rates as of November 2, 2022
Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2022:
GN Store Nord will, as previously communicated, release its interim Q3 2022 report on November 11, 2022, with further details on the performance in Q3 2022 and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day.
Primary risk factors in relation to the financial guidance
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply situation and the macro-economic environment - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain more uncertain than normal. The situation is impacting GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels and supply chain.
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
