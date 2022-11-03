French aviation startup leveraging hydrogen fuel cell technology is using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its light aircraft, "Dragonfly"

Dassault Systèmes' "Reinvent the Sky" industry solution experience enables Blue Spirit Aero to improve collaboration across teams and optimize program execution

Developing the aircraft from concept to certification on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will show the feasibility of cleaner aviation solutions and help drive the hydrogen economy

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Blue Spirit Aero, the France-based aviation startup harnessing the power of hydrogen fuel cell technology, is using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate the development of its hydrogen-electric light aircraft and advance the certification of accessible clean aviation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005835/en/

image courtesy of Blue Spirit Aero (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

The aircraft, "Dragonfly," which relies on Blue Spirit Aero's proprietary electro-propulsive technology optimized for clean performance, is being developed with a view to certification and entry into service in 2026. In only a few months, Blue Spirit Aero has used Dassault Systèmes' "Reinvent the Sky" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to complete the detailed 3D design of Dragonfly's shapes, and test and validate its performance in terms of aerodynamics, structure and energy. From the outset, the platform's virtual environment on the cloud enabled the startup to structure its internal processes and streamline communication between experts across disciplines and locations for more efficient decision-making and full traceability.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the technology of reference in the aviation industry," said Olivier Savin, CEO and founder, Blue Spirit Aero. "By using it to develop our aircraft from concept to certification, not only are we relying on one platform for all aspects of our product development, we are giving credibility to each milestone achieved. We can show potential investors, partners, employees, suppliers, customers and regulators that viable hydrogen solutions are being developed with the same software that has made the most technologically advanced commercial airliners possible."

The global aviation industry is striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Transforming technological breakthroughs into real solutions requires new ways of working that combine the expertise of stakeholders and enable efficient certification processes. Regulators are working to establish certification processes for solutions involving disruptive hydrogen technologies. Blue Spirit Aero will be a catalyst in this by using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to demonstrate the feasibility of these solutions.

"Blue Spirit Aero exemplifies a dynamic startup driving the hydrogen economy that shares our vision for more sustainable aviation," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "'Reinvent the Sky' and the scalability offered by the cloud allow it to deploy new capabilities as its project matures, optimize program execution, and reduce costs. These are 'must-haves' for a startup paving the way toward the certification of a new category of vehicles."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the aerospace defense industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/aerospace-defense

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

Advancing toward cleaner aviation, @BlueSpiritAero accelerates the development of its hydrogen electric light aircraft with @Dassault3DS 3DEXPERIENCE cloud

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005835/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Kriti ASHOK

kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Jessica TAN

jessica.tan@3ds.com

+65 6511 6248