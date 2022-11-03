EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel continues strong momentum with net revenue +23% YOY in Q3 2022



03-Nov-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

9M net revenue +18% YOY | increased guidance for FY 2022 Luxembourg, November 3, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) ("Majorel" or the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today reports on selected results for the third quarter of 2022[1]. HIGHLIGHTS Continuing strong topline growth in both Q3 and 9M 2022: Q3 2022: +23% YOY, with net revenue[2] of €540 million (Q3 2021: €440 million). Adjusted for M&A[3] and COVID-19 related business[4], like-for-like[5] growth was +24% YOY. 9M 2022: +18% YOY, with net revenue 2 of €1,516 million (9M 2021: €1,282 million). Adjusted for M&A 3 and COVID-19 related business 4 , like-for-like 5 growth was +19% YOY.

Continuing double-digit growth momentum across all business Segments: EASA (Europe, Africa, and South America) at +14% for Q3 2022, and +12% for 9M 2022; GEMS (Global English, Middle East and South- East Asia) at +46% for Q3 2022, and +39% for 9M 2022; and CEA (China and East Asia) at +33% for Q3 2022, and +29% for 9M 2022, net revenue growth.

Continuing successful strategy execution: expansion with existing and new clients, with net revenue retention[6] (NRR) of 116% for 9M 2022; acquisition of Findasense; and progress in strategic KPIs.

Increased guidance: the Company increases its current guidance and expects net revenue to grow to €1,950-2,050 million for the full year 2022 (previously €1,900-2,000 million) and the Operating EBITDA margin is expected to be between 16.5-17.5% (previously: upper half of 16.0%-17.0%). Commenting on the strong results, Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "We have maintained our strong growth momentum in Q3, underpinned by our relentless strategic focus, the trust of our clients and the commitment of our super-talented people. Our topline growth of +23% is testament to this. With our strong balance sheet, we will continue to further build on our successful execution, and look ahead with confidence for the remainder of 2022, which is reflected in our increased guidance, while continuing to keep a careful watch on the increasingly volatile macro-economic environment." OVERVIEW Q3 2022 AND 9M 2022 CONTINUING STRONG TOPLINE GROWTH Q3 2022: Net revenue was €540 million in Q3 2022, representing YOY growth of +23% (Q3 2021: €440 million). This was driven by strong growth with existing clients, mainly in the target vertical of Global Internet, and an increase in offshore[7] delivery. Like-for-like net revenue growth was +24%. 9M 2022: Net revenue for the nine months to September 30, 2022, was €1,516 million, +18% YOY (9M 2022: €1,282 million). Net revenue from non-recurring COVID-19 related business contributed €45 million (9M 2022: €83 million). Therefore, adjusted for M&A and COVID-19 related business, like-for-like growth was +19%. The increase of offshore delivery in 9M 2022 was +32% YOY. Revenue, net revenue and net revenue by business Segment Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YOY change 9M 2022 9M 2021 YOY change Group revenue €545m €451m +21% €1,537m €1,327m +16% Net revenue €540m €440m +23% €1,516m €1,282m +18% EASA Segment €362m €317m +14% €1,065m €953m +12% GEMS Segment €142m €97m +46% €363m €260m +39% CEA Segment €36m €27m +33% €88m €68m +29% CONTINUING MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS EASA Segment: Europe, Africa and South America The EASA Segment has delivered YOY growth in net revenue for Q3 of +14% and the nine months to September 30, 2022, of +12%. Like-for-like net revenue growth for Q3 was +16%, with the difference explained by a reduction of COVID-19 business and the acquisitions of Mayen and Alembo. The main driver for the growth in EASA has been the continuing strong development of the Company's near- and offshore locations in Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. GEMS Segment: Global English, Middle East and South-East Asia The GEMS Segment has delivered YOY growth in net revenue for Q3 of +46% and the nine months to September 30, 2022, of +39%. This strong increase continues to be driven by the Company's expansion with its Global Internet clients, particularly in the Philippines, the US, Canada, Malaysia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. CEA Segment: China and East Asia The CEA Segment has delivered YOY growth in net revenue for Q3 of +33% and the nine months to September 30, 2022, of +29%. This solid performance is in particular supported by the continuing growth of digital-native clients and the positive contribution of the business in South Korea and Japan. CONTINUING SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY EXECUTION Growth with clients Our current client portfolio comprises more than 500 clients worldwide from a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on Global Internet and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance). For the nine months to September 30, 2022, NNR was 116% (9M 2021: 116%) including the reduction of COVID-19 related services. Excluding this, NRR for 9M 2022 was 119%. Growth through M&A On September 1, 2022, Majorel announced, that it had acquired Findasense, a leading CX design and creative services company headquartered in Madrid, with a strong presence in the Americas. Findasense will be consolidated for the first time at Majorel Group level at year-end 2022, and its financial numbers are therefore excluded from the Q3 reporting. Progress in strategic KPIs At the end of September 2022, 51% of net revenue was from Global Internet clients (H1 2022: 49%), exceeding our mid-term target of >50% and including 24% of net revenue from Majorel's Content Services, Trust & Safety line of business (H1 2022: 23%), in line with our mid-term target of 20-25%. Tech & Expert Services represented 8% of net revenue (H1 2022: 9%), compared to our mid-term target of 10-15%, while the net revenue share from the Telco sector further decreased to 9% (H1 2022: 10%), within the medium-term target of around 10%. Offshore delivery represented 43% of net revenue (H1 2022: 42%), compared to our mid-term target of 45-50%. OUTLOOK 2022 Given the strong performance in the nine months to September 30, 2022, the Company increases its guidance and expects net revenue for the full year 2022 to grow to €1,950-2,050 million (previously €1,900-2,000 million). In addition, the Operating EBITDA margin guidance is also increased and is expected to be between 16.5-17.5% (previously: upper half of 16.0%-17.0%). Majorel will continue to keep a careful watch on the increasingly volatile macro-economic environment, including potential impacts from inflation, COVID-19, developments in the Ukraine, and changing client demands on Majorel's business.

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL A webcasted conference call for investors and analysts will be hosted on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 14:00hrs CET. If you would like to participate in the conference call, please pre-register by clicking here and you will then receive the dial-in details. To follow the presentation, participants of the conference call can use the following link (only slides, no audio): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel20221103/no-audio



If you'd like to follow the presentation without participating in the conference call, you can follow the webcast via livestream and you will receive the audio via your Internet browser. No dial-in to the conference call is required. https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel20221103 The presentation of the Q3/9M results is currently available on the Investor Relations section of Majorel's website (ir.majorel.com). NEXT DATE IN FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE) Preliminary results FY 2022 February 22, 2023

ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 44 countries across five continents, with more than 82,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT Investor Relations

NOTES [1] All financials are based on unaudited and non-reviewed management reporting. Findasense has not been consolidated as at September 30, 2022 and is excluded from all reported financial numbers. [2] Net revenue for the Group corresponds to revenues as reported in our management reporting less certain direct, order-related external costs which are part of external expenses and costs of materials and consist mainly of cost of services purchased (subcontracted or outsourced services). Net revenue for each Segment corresponds to the according Segment revenues less certain direct, order-related inter-Segment and external costs. Management reporting data excludes revenues from minor activities (primarily the Sonopress Business) outside Majorel Group's core business which are reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (the "Sonopress Business" is defined as certain non-core business activities historically carried out by Arvato de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which was wound down in 2021). Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to Revenue applied in presenting Net revenue are appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Management believes that net revenue is a non-GAAP measure representing a core-business growth indicator. [3] First time consolidation of Mayen (January 1, 2022) and Alembo (June 1, 2022). [4] Delta of non-recurring COVID-19 related business Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 and 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 respectively. [5] Like-for-like net revenue growth corresponds to net revenue growth year over year, adjusted for certain specific non-recurring items. For Q3 2022 to Q3 2021 and 9M 2022 to 9M 2021 like-for-like net revenue comparison, the contribution of the first-time consolidation of the acquisition of Mayen and Alembo and COVID-19 related business were adjusted. Management believes that like-for-like net revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure representing a business growth indicator. [6] Net revenue retention 9M 2022 is defined as net revenue generated by clients in 9M 2022 divided by net revenue generated by the same cohort of clients in 9M 2021 (excluding M&A in 2022). Net revenue retention 9M 2021 is defined as net revenue generated by clients in 9M 2021 divided by net revenue generated by the same cohort of clients in 9M 2020 (excluding the China Business in 2021). [7] We define "Offshore" as net revenue from the following countries (even if some local business is included): Armenia, Colombia, Croatia, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Senegal, Suriname, Togo, and Turkey.

