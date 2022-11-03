Researchers say that from 2008 to 2020, the globalization of solar module manufacturing saved $67 billion for US, German, and Chinese solar installers, even though it was dominated by Chinese investment.From pv magazine USA Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, have developed a model that shows how much more the world would pay for solar modules if countries were to implement trade-limiting policies. The group estimates that from 2008 to 2020, the United States saved between $19 billion to $30 billion on solar module pricing due to the free flow of capital, talent and innovation. ...

