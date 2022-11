It has been decided to delist the below corporate bond with effect as per 8 November 2022. Last day of trading is 7 November 2022. For more information, please see announcement from Frontmatec Grops ApS as of 11 October 2022. Issuer ISIN Frontmatec Group ApS DK0030452263 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66