DJ VVV Resources Limited: Placing and Total Voting Rights

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Placing and Total Voting Rights

VVV Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP241,000, through the issue of 1,205,000 ordinary shares at a price of 20 pence per new ordinary share, with a ¼ warrant exercisable at 50 pence for 24 months. The net proceeds will be estimated funds of about GBP241,000. The funds will be used to further the Company's exploration activities, as recently outlined in the interim results to 30 June 2022, announced on 2 November 2022.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 9 November 2022.

Following the issue of the placing shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 3,405,003 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure of 3,405,003 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules

