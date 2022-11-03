Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Creative Capital Corporation ("Creative") to provide the Company investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV and/or OTCQX.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The Company has retained Creative to provide heighten market awareness, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community."

The Company is engaging Creative to increase general market awareness of Copper Fox. Pursuant to the Agreement, Creative is required to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the OTCQX Market ("OTCQX") in connection with the Services. The Services will include Investor Relations Activities as such term is defined under the Policies of the TSXV and OTCQX. Creative will receive a monthly fee of $6,500 CAD plus applicable taxes for the Services during the Initial Term, unless terminated by the Company. The fee to be paid by the Company to Creative is for the Services only. The Company and Creative act at arm's length, and Creative has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest.

Creative is incorporated in the Province of Alberta, operating out of Airdrie, and is run by Mr. Jason Shepherd. Mr. Shepherd has been providing investor relations ("IR") services to several companies since 1994, including a previous time with Copper Fox from 2005 to 2014. Mr. Shepherd's knowledge of the Company, along with his vast experience in the IR field, make him an excellent choice to expand the investor outreach of Copper Fox.

Jason Shepherd, the President of Creative commented "Copper Fox has an exciting portfolio of exploration and development stage projects including its Van Dyke project in Arizona that is at the PEA stage along with its joint venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek project in BC. I'm excited to let more people know about the great potential of these projects in a rising copper price environment."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

