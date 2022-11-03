Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Participate in FABTECH 2022, North America's Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced its participation at the upcoming FABTECH 2022 trade show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA from November 8 - 10, 2022.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented: "This is the first trade show where we can showcase our new CleanTech Laser systems to current and potential customers and partners. I look forward to demonstrating these disruptive technologies to the world."

LPC will be at Lot B54452 in Exhibit Hall B in the Main Hall finishing section, where it will showcase and demonstrate its state-of-the-art line of CleanTech Laser systems for cleaning, roughing, finishing and conditioning.

The CleanTech line of products being displayed will include high-powered 3000-watt lasers for roughing, 300-watt lasers for conditioning and the recently introduced MARLIN, a marine corrosion mitigating system targeted at the global marine vessel market. Of note, LPC will show its innovative, new CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a Class I laser safety system aimed at displacing hazardous, conventional sandblasting techniques. The CleanTech Laser Blaster cabinet is fully compliant with EPA and OSHA safety requirements and equipped with a dust and fume collector system.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

Brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723692/Laser-Photonics-to-Participate-in-FABTECH-2022-North-Americas-Largest-Metal-Forming-Fabricating-Welding-and-Finishing-Event