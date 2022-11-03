United Nations Alliance of Civilizations: Intercultural Innovation Hub: Calling Projects promoting an inclusive and diverse society

Apply now to become the Next Global Changemakers

The new Intercultural Innovation Hub of UNAOC and the BMW Group connects people and cultures, empowers grassroots organizations and elevates intercultural innovation.

Selected projects promoting diversity, integration and social inclusion will work towards achieving sustainable growth.

Participants will benefit from a financial grant of up to 20,000 USD plus a year of capacity-building workshops, customized support, and membership to the "Intercultural Leaders" global networking platform.

Deadline for Applications: 2nd December 2022 at www.interculturalinnovation.org (http://www.interculturalinnovation.org).

MUNICH, Germany and NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2011, UNAOC and the BMW Group have worked with leaders and organizations from around the globe to tackle intercultural challenges through social innovations. With the new Intercultural Innovation Hub, our mission is to connect people and cultures, empower grassroots organizations, as well as elevate and scale up intercultural innovation. To this end, organizations promoting diversity, integration and social inclusion are invited to become part of the hub and benefit from comprehensive support to expand the social impact of their projects.

Participating and increasing impact

The Intercultural Innovation Hub is focused on supporting projects that promote gender equality, counter violent extremism, hatred, and prejudice, and advocate for art, culture and sports as vectors for social cohesion and diversity, through:

Financial support for sustainable growth: To leverage the social impact of the selected projects, up to ten finalists will receive up to 20,000 USD each to help their initiative scale up sustainably.

One-year capacity-building program: UNAOC and BMW Group with the support of Accenture, will provide the recipients a year-long series of capacity-building workshops and customized support.

Membership to the "Intercultural Leaders" community: Participants will be part of a global network of changemakers working in the fields of social inclusion and diversity.



Apply now and become the next global changemaker

Interested organizations should submit their applications by 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Milena Pighi, BMW Group Corporate and Governmental Affairs, Spokesperson CSR

Telephone: +49-89-382-66563, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC

Telephone: +1