EMEA Data Protection Leader, Formerly Qush Security, Enters North American Market with Presence in Boston, MA

Next DLP ("Next"), formerly Qush Security, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP), announced today the company's expansion into the North American market with a leadership presence in Boston, MA and intent to double the size of the team to bolster customer support, sales and partnerships. In conjunction with the expansion, Next announced Constance "Connie" Stack as the company's new CEO.

"North America is a critical region for us. We see thousands of companies who need to fulfill data security, compliance and regulatory needs that have not been adequately served by legacy DLP solutions," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. "We are proud to be in the business of protecting sensitive data and ultimately preventing it from being lost or stolen by threat actors inside and outside an organization. Our US expansion demonstrates our commitment to addressing the market's needs, and represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy."

Next's cloud-native Reveal Platform helps organizations discover risks, educate employees, enforce policies, meet audit reporting requirements and ultimately stop data loss. Unlike legacy DLP, which requires data discovery and classification before any value is delivered to the customer, Next's patent-pending endpoint agent leverages machine learning to content-inspect "on the fly". The result is the most accurate sensitive data detection and protection on the market today.

"Part of the challenge with legacy DLP is that its core tech was built before the emergence of cloud computing; before collaboration engines like Zoom and Slack came to market; and well before the COVID-19 pandemic drove knowledge workers to a work-from-anywhere model that is here to stay," said Tom Cope, Chief Security Officer of Next DLP. "Put plainly, legacy DLP can't meet the needs of the modern organization and does not defend against today's threats."

Next's low-footprint agent prioritizes the most important alerts for the business without impacting user or machine performance, regardless of where the user is working from. Incidents and alerts are correlated to reduce triage and investigation time, strengthening security posture and decreasing operational costs. With built-in data protection training, customers can educate employees in real-time, at the point of risk. This approach ensures they make appropriate decisions when handling sensitive data while reinforcing corporate security policies and promoting good cyber hygiene.

About Next DLP:

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organizations with valuable data who need to uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance and regulatory needs. Next's mission is to reinvent data protection for today's distributed organization and it is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML powered solution built for today's threat landscape. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from HelpSystems, DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Shopify. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from Fortune 100 finance and retailers to fast growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

