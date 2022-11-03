EMEA Data Protection Leader, Formerly Qush Security, Enters U.S. Market to Disrupt Legacy Data Loss Prevention

Next DLP ("Next"), formerly Qush Security, today announced the appointment of Constance ("Connie") Stack as its new chief executive officer. With Stack leading the way, Next expects to aggressively grow its market share and disrupt the legacy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) category.

The DLP market is projected to reach 3.5 Billion USD by 2025 with the SaaS deployment model expected to dominate during the forecast period. Next's "Reveal Cloud", which was included in Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, is an industry leading, user-centric, DLP solution, that uncovers risk, educates employees and fulfills security, compliance and regulatory needs.

"This is an exciting time for all of us at Next DLP," said Fredrik Halvorsen, Chairman of Next's board of directors and co-founder of Ubon Partners. "We are pleased to have Connie lead Next and believe her leadership will further accelerate the company's growth and deliver on our mission of reinventing data protection for today's distributed organization."

Most recently, Stack served as Managing Director/GM of the Data Protection Business Unit for HelpSystems, which included the Digital Guardian, Titus, Boldon James and Vera brands. Prior to acquisition by HelpSystems, Stack served as chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer of Digital Guardian. Earlier in her career, Stack was vice president of marketing at Veracode (acquired by CA Technologies) and chief revenue officer at WordStream (acquired by the Gannett Company).

"Today's most used DLP solutions came to market over twenty years ago; before the shift to cloud and SaaS really took off and well before the COVID-19 pandemic drove global knowledge workers to a remote working model. Put plainly, legacy DLP approaches are outdated and prone to failure," said Constance Stack, Chief Executive Officer, Next DLP. "Next DLP offers a new and flexible approach to protecting data where it is most at risk. Its patent-pending endpoint agent and cloud platform were purpose-built for today's IT environment and threat landscape. I look forward to this opportunity to work with Next's incredibly talented team and to deliver DLP that works to our customers."

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organizations with valuable data who need to uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance and regulatory needs. Next's mission is to reinvent data protection for today's distributed organization and it is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML powered solution built for today's threat landscape. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from HelpSystems, DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Shopify. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from Fortune 100 finance and retailers to fast growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

